Greenleaf season 5 episode 8 (series finale) spoilers: ‘Behold,’ the end







Next week on OWN, it’s here — Greenleaf season 5 episode 8. This is the series finale, and the end of the journey for all of our characters. This is going to be an emotional, powerful conclusion to the show, one that will probably take us a lot of time to process.

As a matter of fact, we’re going to be feeling all of those feelings still after tonight. It’s impossible not to. Bishop Greenleaf looks to be dead, and everyone else has to figure out the proper path forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Greenleaf season 5 episode 8 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what lies ahead:

Grace and the Greenleaf family must lay the past to rest once and for all as God’s plans for the future unfold.

Back when this synopsis was first revealed, we didn’t really read anything into “lay the past to rest” … now, it’s pretty telling that they are saying goodbye to Bishop and also readying themselves for whatever else is coming. This is going to be, hopefully, an ending that still has some hope to it (just not of the Harmony and Hope variety). We want to see characters be able to better establish their paths to the future, while also remembering Bishop and what he tried to do in order to earn redemption in front of his congregation.

Who knows? Maybe there will be a chance to see at least a few different teases for the upcoming spin-off, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 8?

