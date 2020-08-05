





Greenleaf season 5 episode 7 was the penultimate one of the series, and we definitely expected there to be a lot of shocking stuff that transpired throughout. However, we did not expect what we got in the closing minutes of that episode.

Bishop Greenleaf, at least based on what we saw within this episode, is no longer with us. The character died, seemingly of a stroke, after doing what he could to save Cavalry and ensure the downfall of Harmony and Hope. The way that he did that was by doing something that he probably should have done a long time ago: Admitting to all of his sins. That cannot always be an easy thing for someone to do, but he came out, owned what he did in the past, and tried to win his congregation over … and he did. Through his own words, and the work of people like Grace and Darius, Bob’s reign is over. The Greenleaf family now has a chance to move forward.

Alas, Bishop won’t be there to move forward with them. It feels like this is a death that has to stick, given the way in which it happened. He achieved what he wanted and he came full-circle. In writing down “I do” as his final words to Lady Mae, he was able to accomplish the one last thing he needed redemption for: The relationship he had with the woman that he loved. Now, he has a chance to move forward.

One last thing that is definitely worth noting here is the brilliant performance by Keith David from start to finish tonight. If the man doesn’t get an Emmy for that speech at the church alone, we don’t know what “deserving” even means anymore.

