Big Brother After Dark: Is it happening for All-Stars season 22?







Where is Big Brother After Dark on the schedule? We know that this is a question a lot of people are left wondering.

For those who are unaware, After Dark has been a longstanding way for viewers to check out some live-feed action without subscribing to the live feeds. They are late at night, and you at least get a generous taste of house shenanigans. While we’ll always contend that the feeds themselves are a better overall experience, After Dark is great for people who want to watch via their cable package or people who don’t want to shell out any extra money.

Alas, to date Pop TV (who tends to broadcast After Dark these days) have yet to issue an announcement stating that it is coming back; not only that, but it does not appear on the network’s current schedule. It’s possible that the network is moving forward without it, as they have gotten into more of their own programming over the past couple of years … but we’re not willing to rule it out just yet, even if the show’s popular owl mascot Orwell hasn’t tweeted since the end of Big Brother 21. Remember that CBS announced Big Brother 22 late in the game and with minimal promotion so far. Because of this, it’s easy to think that BBAD could be coming via the same sort of minimal reveal and schedules could be updates.

For now, let’s just wait and see — but it would be weird to end After Dark this year, given that with the All-Star format, you would think the potential would be there to get some more viewers than ever.

Do you want to see Big Brother After Dark happen this year?

Do you want to see Big Brother After Dark happen this year?

