Prepare for Lucifer season 5 with brand-new recap video







As many out there are aware, Lucifer season 5 is premiering this month! It’s an incredible feeling knowing that episodes are coming so soon, especially when you think about all of the big-time drama and high stakes that you are going to be seeing throughout.

Yet, we also understand that there are some out there who need a little bit of a catch-up. Remember that season 4 premiered over a year ago and since that time, there are probably at least a few different things that have occupied your mind. If you don’t have time to re-watch the old season, perhaps the video below will do the trick!

In this video, you can get a snappy summary of most of the important events from season 4, including Chloe coming to terms with who Lucifer really is, the arrival of Eve, Linda’s pregnancy, and then ultimately the prophecy and then Lucifer recognizing that he is going to have to return to Hell. This sets the table rather perfectly for what will make up the majority of the season 5 premiere, as we imagine we’ll be seeing him far away from Los Angeles with Chloe reeling from his exit. Characters will move forward, but odds are there will be a lot of people out there who are missing having Lucifer around.

Also, they’re going to really wish he was around once they realize the person who is now in his place: Michael. He’s poised to cause a lot of carnage within the first half of season 5, as it seems like Tom Ellis’ new role is going to serve as a de-facto Big Bad. Be prepared for a lot of craziness with that in mind…

