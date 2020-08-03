Grey’s Anatomy season 17: A look at the writers’ room!







We know that the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 writers’ room is in session, but we haven’t gotten too many updates behind the scenes. That is, until now.

Want some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have some further news soon enough…

In a post on Twitter below, you can see executive producer Krista Vernoff sharing a photo of the Zoom-based writers’ room for the upcoming season, one that features new cast member Anthony Hill. He was recently announced as a series regular, and his presence should be exciting given that we don’t really know the new character of Winston all that well.

For those who are unaware, it’s common for actors to have meetings with writers’ rooms as a way to better understand their characters and storylines that they could have coming up. It creates a better sense of familiarity — though as Vernoff notes, these things are always better when you have a chance to do them in-person. We unfortunately don’t think we’ll be seeing in-person meetings or an in-person writers’ room through the end of the year. Basically, everything that can be done virtually will probably continue to be done in that space for as long as possible. It’s just a way to better ensure safety for all parties involved.

At the moment, we also unfortunately do not know when filming for Grey’s Anatomy is going to begin. Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see it transpire at some point over the next few months, just to ensure that the show can premiere at some point later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

Grey’s Anatomy writers’ room meeting our newest cast member ⁦@AntHilll⁩ ! Only wish it could’ve been in person. pic.twitter.com/BORoDpwrzg — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) August 3, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







