The Bachelorette spoilers: Does Clare Crawley have her phone back?

Over the weekend, reports first started to circulate that Clare Crawley was leaving the ABC show after being in their Palm Springs area “bubble” resort for filming. The speculation was rampant that she may have opted to leave after finding the right person for her, or that production decided to go in a different direction. No matter, it’s weird — after all, plenty of other leads over the years realized early on who they wanted to be with, but they were forced to continue doing work on their season.

So what makes Clare’s situation different? The only thing we can say is that there are also rumors that Tayshia Adams is currently being quarantined in preparation to take over as a new lead — and that some finalists from Clare’s season have been supposedly contacted about coming back.

As for how the plot thickens today, the folks over at Entertainment Tonight have learned that Clare temporarily liked a new post on Twitter, one claiming that people would be thrilled to see Tayshia as the lead. We say “temporarily” here because the like has since vanished. What makes this unusual is that the leads are not supposed to have access to their phones or social media during the season; with that in mind, Clare’s activity suggests that she has her phone back and is able to start posting and discussing things again.

Yet, we’ll have to wait and see what transpires here, but if ABC is doing two leads for this season of The Bachelorette, it’s going to be one of the most unprecedented situations in the history of this franchise. It actually would live up to some of the hyperbole that is often used to promote some of these seasons.

Do you think Clare Crawley has already left The Bachelorette?

