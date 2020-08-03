The Young and the Restless return date revealed at CBS; new details







Want to know The Young and the Restless return date over at CBS, coupled with a few other details? Within this article, we’ll give you all of the goods that we know so far!

Let’s begin, of course, with the news that will probably make the most people out there excited: An official return date. The network has now confirmed that the daytime soap is going to be back on the air next Monday, and we’ve got a new promo below teasing some of the “OMG” moments that are coming up. August 10 isn’t too long to wait, especially since the show only recently got back into production! Y&R has been on an extended hiatus for a while now due to the global health crisis, so for us it’s just a thrill to see it back in general.

Now, just in case you want a few tiny details as to what’s coming, hopefully the synopsis below (via TVLine) suffices:

Lily and Billy interview Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, sparking guests’ memories of the recent past.

Hopefully, viewers are going to return to these soaps in full force, since we’re sure that this is one of the concerns that CBS has at the moment. So much of their success is based on a model of consistency, and it’s a rather weird thing that they’ve all been off the air for as long as they have. Will that end up hurting the series in the long-term? How much pointed concern should there be on this subject? We’ll know an answer to that before too long.

The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful were three of the first shows to return to work following the start of the pandemic. Days of Our Lives should return later this year.

