Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Is a renewal far more likely now?

We don’t think we have to dive too deep into some speculation here to answer that: It definitely appears as though there’s a good chance the show will be back for more. That is, of course, provided that Ellen Pompeo is interested in returning. Late this past week, the news was confirmed that Camilla Luddington, Kevin McKidd, and Kim Raver all signed new deals to the return to the drama as Jo, Owen, and Teddy, respectively. These three actors are now good until season 19 … provided, of course, that there is a 19.

We know that Ellen is signed through the end of this coming season, but that’s about it. Could ABC get her signed to another two-year pact? It’s possible, and we have to imagine they have hope for it. Why else sign other cast members to this sort of long-term deal? Clearly, Grey’s Anatomy is a show that is planning for the long-term future and hoping to please fans every step of the way.

For now, it feels likely that we’ll get news on a season 18 before we get to the spring — or, at the very least we’ll get quotes on the subject. Whenever Grey’s Anatomy does end up going off the air, our sentiment is that there will be some sort of big, dramatic announcement in advance. This does not feel like the sort of thing that the writers would want to have announced on the fly. They want to be able to properly prepare for it, and that means giving fans reason to consider this one of the biggest celebrations every of the series’ run.

