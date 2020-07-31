Grey’s Anatomy: Camilla Luddington, Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd ink new deals







Grey’s Anatomy clearly is hoping to stick around for a while on ABC — at least if you believe the contracts signed by Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, and Camilla Luddington.

According to a new report coming in right now per Deadline, these new deals run for three years, which is an indication that the studio is hoping for at least a season 19 of the medical drama. Or, if nothing else, this is what they’re wanting. All three of these deals come with pay increases, and they signal a real interest in ensuring that much of the rest of the cast stays intact. Remember that original cast member Justin Chambers left last season, and there were rumors that a major character was going to be killed off at the end of season 16.

Raver, McKidd, and Luddington have all been aboard Grey’s Anatomy more multiple years as series regulars, with Raver doing two separate stints already. Her character of Teddy and McKidd’s Owen are the subject of one of the biggest cliffhangers at present, as it remains unclear as to what is going on with Owen and Teddy’s wedding.

As for Luddington, her character of Jo found herself single again after Alex chose to leave her and be with Izzie and his newly-discovered kids. While she’s going to struggle with a lot of emotions after that, it does seem like the character is moving forward — and we hope that there is a new love interest introduced before too long.

