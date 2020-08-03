NOS4A2 season 2 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘Chris McQueen’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on NOS4A2 season 2 episode 8? You gotta start here with the title of “Chris McQueen,” which certainly works as an immediate callback to earlier this season. The entire story here is going to be based on emotional reactions, consequences, and interesting twists along the way. This is one of those episodes where Vic and Chris seem to be having a lot going on from start to finish. First, they go on a mission! Then, the two of them come up with a plan! Given that we’re getting closer to the end of the season, there’s a lot that the writers are going to get to here.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full NOS4A2 season 2 episode 8 synopsis with a few more details all about what’s coming:

Vic and Chris take the Shorter Way to a junkyard, Chris loses his temper, and Bing leverages a secret to seek forgiveness. Meanwhile, Vic, Lou, Maggie and Chris hatch a plan, while Tabitha impresses her boss.

How far will Tabitha’s good impression take her? Think about that for a moment, as well as the end result of the aforementioned plan. Sure, this isn’t the longest synopsis in the world, but at least there are a few good teases in here.

One of the things we certainly wish could change at the moment are the ratings for this season, given that NOS4A2 started off on such a rough note and since then, it hasn’t really recovered. It went from fairly stable in season 1 to now, facing a lot of uncertainty over the long-term future. Not having a solid lead-in or being a part of a larger event has clearly hurt it. It’s a bummer in that way that Fear the Walking Dead was unable to get on the air this summer.

