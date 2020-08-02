NCIS season 18: Should you expect a reduced episode count?







Another day passes, and unfortunately, it’s another day without a whole lot of additional news or insight when it comes to NCIS season 18. The show is in the midst of what will end up being its longest hiatus ever, and it’s made harder by not knowing when filming will even start.

As a matter of fact, the only news that we’ve got at the moment is that Maria Bello is reportedly leaving the show — which is hardly news that the majority of people out there want to hear.

So what question are we left to wonder right now, beyond the premiere date? An inevitable one that comes out is about episode count, and for us, thinking at this point that we’re going to get 24 installments this year feels like a way too optimistic view of things. Production’s already behind when it would traditionally start, and even if they take a smaller holiday break (which has been bandied about for some shows), it’s hard to imagine they will be able to make up too much for lost time. Filming itself may be slower than usual due to all of the added restrictions that are in place at the moment.

If we had to guess, we’d say that 20 episodes is a more reasonable expectation if filming can start in September, though we wouldn’t be too shocked about the idea of 18, either. At this point, any new episodes are better than none, but we’d say to lower your expectations if you’re thinking that an entire batch of episodes could be possible here. The only way we could imagine there being a full season is the show stays in production past early May, but that’s not something they’ve ever done before.

