Perry Mason episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Will Emily take the stand?







Next week on Perry Mason episode 8, we are going to be at the end of the road. The epic finale will be here and over the course of the hour, you will have a chance to hopefully see the end result of Emily’s trial. There’s a lot that is going to be done within this hour, and we would presume that a lot of it will serve the main purpose of mapping out whatever the future

Below, CarterMatt has the full Perry Mason episode 8 synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming:

After the team receives some unvarnished critique from Hamilton Burger (Justin Kirk), Della (Juliet Rylance) presents an increasingly stubborn Mason (Matthew Rhys) with her case for putting Emily (Gayle Rankin) on the stand. As the sensational trial winds to a close, Mason, Strickland (Shea Whigham), Della, and Drake (Chris Chalk) attempt to tie up loose ends – and set the stage for their futures.

While it’s possible that there could be some sort of epic cliffhanger at the end of all of this, we don’t really think that there needs to be. As a matter of fact, we’re more or less convinced that this is not even the point here. The purpose should be primarily on trying to find a way to tie together loose ends and get Mason at a point where he is ready and willing to take on more cases and not have as many bumps in the road … or at least the same kinds. One of the most important things about this show is that it is, in fact, an origin story. This is the story of how Perry comes to be the legend that you see in other source material.

