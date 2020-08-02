The Alienist: Angel of Darkness finale spoilers: How will season 2 end?







As you prepare for The Alienist: Angel of Darkness next week on TNT, the first thing to mention is this: The finale is near. It’s crazy that it’s happening so soon!

Yet, this is a consequence of two simple things: The network only producing eight episodes for this season, and then also their programming decision to give us installments back to back. This has given the show more of a miniseries feel, and also kept the intensity high as Sara works with Moore and others to track down the killer once and for all. That’s a good thing from an intensity standpoint, but it’s also kind of surprising — given the climate that we’re in right now, it’s not as though TNT has a lot of other programming to push out there.

Episode 7, “Last Exit to Brooklyn” – Sara (Dakota Fanning), Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) travel to Brooklyn in search of clues hidden in the killer’s dark past. Thomas Byrnes (Ted Levine) plans to double-cross the team as the killer’s behavior becomes more and more unhinged. Sara and Moore’s feelings for each other force them to confront difficult choices.

Season 2 finale, “Better Angels” – While Sara (Dakota Fanning), Moore (Luke Evans) and Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) struggle with decisions about their future paths, New York is in the grips of an all-out manhunt for the killer, and the team must overcome the wrath of the police and an underworld gang on the rampage while they race to save innocent lives.

Will there be a tease in the finale as to what season 3 could look like? It feels reasonable to expect at least something, not that we really imagine that TNT is going to end this with a big cliffhanger. This season was billed as a fairly standalone entity for much of it, so we at least feel like we’ll see a conclusion of this current case … and maybe get a few more life updates on the core characters in the process.

