Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, August 2?

Let’s go ahead and start handing down the news that should put a smile on a lot of faces out there: You will have a chance to see another new episode of the late-night show tonight. Not only that, but you’ll get a little bit more of the series than usual!

Today, the series announced on Twitter that while it is starting two minutes late (think 11:02 p.m. Eastern time), it is also going to be running a good seven minutes longer than usual. That means more comedy, sure, but also perhaps some sort of pre-taped segment / something else that specifically justifies the longer length.

So why are new episodes of Last Week Tonight typically only 30-35 minutes? We don’t imagine that it’s all that much of a network mandate, given that this show is extraordinarily successful year after year. Instead, we think it has more to do with Oliver and the rest of his team realizing that there is something positive to be said for brevity. You get in, give your audience a few laughs, and then move forward. That’s something that they have done a rather-nice job of cultivating, and many of their segments are compact and stuffed full of information.

As you would imagine, there is no real shortage of stuff for Oliver and the writers to take on this week, in between the continued health crisis, the Presidential election, and of course the ongoing search for Joe Biden’s Vice-President. Any of these could be topics, but Oliver also does have a tendency to focus on some smaller stories as well. There has long been a balance with Last Week Tonight and we certainly hope that this stays.

Tonight's episode airs at 11:02pm, and will run 7 minutes longer than usual! We added an exclamation point because long episodes are always the special ones. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) August 2, 2020

