Outlander season 6: Don’t expect premiere-date certainty for a while







We know already that Outlander season 6 is coming, and that filming could start later this year.

Yet, for however much certainty there is out there in the world about the show’s future, there is just as much (if not more) uncertainty. Every time a question gets answered in 2020, there are a few more questions that sprout of nowhere. Take, for example, whenever Outlander establishes a filming start date. The questions then shift over to testing, production guidelines, and finding a way to ensure that the entire process goes off without a hitch. There could be some snags and delays in filming even when the cast and crew find their way back.

So what we’re getting at here is this: Be prepared for a really long wait before we get to hear Starz announce the official Outlander premiere date for season 6, or even a premiere window. Unless a vaccine comes out early on next year, they will probably wait until all episodes are filmed before they make too many announcements. Nobody wants false hope, and we think the last thing that they want to do is create an environment where people get their hopes up for the show, only for it to be delayed.

As of right now, the earliest that we would expect Outlander to be back with new episodes is in the summer of 2021, and that’s if everything runs smoothly and there are no delays. Now more than ever, patience is going to be required. Let’s just try to stay safe, and keep others close to us safe. There are obviously many more important things out there than a TV show, but making the world safer now is the best way to ensure your favorite programs are back on the air before too long.

