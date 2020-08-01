SEAL Team season 4: David Boreanaz teases location scouting







While production on SEAL Team season 4 is still on hold, it does look like the team behind the scenes are working in order to prepare! That includes star, executive producer, and occasional director David Boreanaz.

In a new post on Instagram, Boreanaz noted that location scouting is underway for the series, potentially one that he is directing. (Remember that there was an episode that he was working on as director before production for season 3 got shut down.) That episode could be one of the ones finished when filming returns, and eventually we imagine the show will transition over to brand-new scripts written specifically for the fourth season.

For more SEAL Team updates in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and then also view our series playlist.

Location scouting is the first real sign we have that production is nearing a start date, but remember that everything at the moment is still up in the air. With the state of the global health crisis, especially in Los Angeles County, we’re going to see more of a touch-and-go process than ever before. There’s going to be a lot of testing and a production that moves at a slower pace than usual to meet necessary regulations. It remains to be seen, in the end, how much the current situation will impact television sets. The majority of US scripted shows are still on hold, though SEAL Team’s timeslot partner on Wednesday nights in SWAT is slated to begin this week.

Hopefully, SEAL Team will be able to premiere on Wednesdays this fall following The Amazing Race. We all need a little bit of Bravo Team in our lives, and we’re hoping that there is going to be a chance to see some more action and drama. We know that for Boreanaz’s Jason Hayes, the premiere is going to have a lot to address when it comes to the state of things between him and Mandy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What are you the most excited for when it comes to SEAL Team season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around in the event you want some other news. We’ll have more soon enough… (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







