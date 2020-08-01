America’s Got Talent: OLOX, marching band among live-show omissions







Every year with America’s Got Talent, this happens — we get used to seeing some acts on the show, only for them to mysteriously vanish before the live shows. This year, it arguably happened to more acts than usual due to the shortened Judge Cuts. They were dropped on the cutting-room floor and never seen or heard from again. (For those wondering, the live shows begin on August 11.)

There are two that really stick out to us more so than any other…

OLOX – Their unique combination of classic tunes and traditional Siberian music made them one of the most unique acts of the auditions. We recognized early on that not every person was going to like them, but we found their version of “Zombie” to be very-much a breath of fresh air. We’re bummed that we don’t get to see this expressed further in the lives, especially when less-unique acts were put through to that place.

The Marching Vols – It was great to see a high-intensity marching band like this on America’s Got Talent, and as a former drum major we know how challenging it is to bring routines like this to the table. This was musically strong, but so well-choreographed and just fun to watch. We’re bummed-out personality that there wasn’t an audience for them to perform to since they really brought this from start to finish.

So why didn’t these acts advanced? It’s a complicated answer, since the producers don’t always make their decisions clear. Sometimes, acts also withdraw for various reasons before the end of the season. At least we still have these auditions to look back at … right?

