Last Man Standing season 9: Patience, uncertainty & a long filming hiatus







We know that there is a lot of curiosity regarding Last Man Standing and when/how it can get started. Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and hand down information that exists in definite terms. The Tim Allen sitcom ended season 8 in the spring, and for the time being, the status of season 9 remains in a holding pattern. We know it’s happening, but can’t speak much as to when.

Typically, filming for Last Man Standing happens in August. Yet, there’s no evidence of that for the time being. There are no public reports as to the start of production, and most Los Angeles-based shows tend to be taking a cautious approach. There isn’t a single multi-camera sitcom that has returned to work in the United States since the start of the global health crisis; The Goldbergs, a single-camera comedy, could be doing so later this month. Last Man Standing should be later on down the road. (On Tuesday, SWAT could be the first primetime network-based scripted show to come back.)

So why wait so long with a show like this? Some of it may have to do with the specific challenges of filming like this. Multi-camera sitcoms are almost always indoors, and often on tight sets that require cast members to be in close proximity to one another. Even without a studio audience (we imagine that filming will take place without for at least this calendar year), you still have a group of people in an enclosed space. There may be a guide as to how to make this work via daytime dramas like The Young and the Restless (which is already back in production), but soaps have their own production model that is slightly different than a multi-camera sitcom.

Because Last Man Standing is not going to premiere until 2021, the good news for Fox is this: They’ve bought themselves some flexibility. They can delay production for a couple of months, at least, with no real interruption to episodes airing. This could allow them to develop further procedures and ensure the safety of all the cast and crew. They could push back the premiere date further and see if filming with an audience is possible in early 2021, but we see that as doubtful. It would be a bummer to delay the season for something that may not be able to happen. We think Fox will push for a start fairly early on in the year, mostly to ensure viewers have some much-needed escapism.

Once we start hearing more buzz about the start of filming, we’ll have it for you here. Just remember that patience will be required and the cast and crew want to go back to work — it’s just a matter of the world being a little bit safer first.

