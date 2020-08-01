When Calls the Heart season 8: One big episode-title tease







We know that When Calls the Heart season 8 is now in production, and of course there’s excitement that comes along with that! There should also be excitement, nervousness, and a whole lot more for one particular episode coming up…

In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Brian Bird made it clear that one upcoming episode is entitled “Honestly, Elizabeth.” We wouldn’t read too much into the particular episode numbers on the script number, as shows sometimes film things out of order. The title is what matters here the most, coupled with the reaction from Brian’s tweet.

Could this be the episode where we see Elizabeth make a firm decision on her romantic future? We have to imagine that is coming soon, after being firmly immersed in a love-triangle situation for the vast majority of the seventh season. While we don’t necessarily think that Erin Krakow’s character needs a love interest to be happy, these are both great contenders for her heart and there could be some happiness that comes either way.

Given Elizabeth’s past, the writers have taken their time making sure this story is right — it’s one that has to be played out rather delicately in order for it to feel right for this character.

So are there any other possibilities when it comes to this title? Sure! We think it could be a reference to her career future or some other choices that she may make. Yet, we still feel like there’s one element of her story Hearties are more interested in than any other … and it will have to be addressed before too long. Hopefully, this will prove to be that opportunity.

Uh… #Hearties… my heart is in my throat… and I can't get it to go back where it belongs. Wow. pic.twitter.com/OTLQzHo0W0 — Brian Bird (@brbird) July 29, 2020

