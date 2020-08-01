Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Our simple request for the live feeds







We’re just a few short days away from Big Brother 22 premiering on CBS! There was a time when it felt unlikely that something was going to happen this summer; now, the All-Stars are just about ready to move in. This should be a fun, dramatic season, and we really hope that we’re not missing any of the action.

It’s with this in mind that we come bearing a fairly simple request to the network: Give us the live feeds earlier this season!

As many of you who are longtime fans already know, Big Brother houseguests typically are in the house for more than a week before the feeds start. There are exceptions, though, with Big Brother: Over the Top boasting continuous feeds from virtually start to finish. We’re hoping for something fairly similar here. Live feeds are immersive and often fun … and we certainly think that we need a little bit of both within the world these days. Here’s to hoping that we get a chance to celebrate this season in the way that we really should.

So why change up the mold this season? For starters, these are All-Stars — we understand it may take some players time to get used to being in the house, but this is not a typical season of the show. These are also players who have been in there before and know precisely how it works. Also, the season is starting so much later and this could drive more CBS All Access subscriptions.

If we don’t get feeds on premiere night, there is a case to be made for getting them the next day. Some of that may depend heavily on whether or not the show eliminates someone on night 2. Typically, feeds start after the second night of a two-night premiere. If that happens here, they could start on Thursday.

CBS has yet to announce a start date for feeds, but please, let’s hope for them sooner rather than later. In times like these, we all need the distraction.

What do you want to see from the Big Brother 22 live feeds?

