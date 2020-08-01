Shameless season 10 hits Netflix; season 11 still on hold







For everyone out there who loves Shameless, there is a way to dive into episodes this weekend! Granted, you’ve probably seen them already if you have Showtime.

The tenth season of the popular drama/comedy hybrid (the US version, anyway) has officially arrived on Netflix, and there’s a lot of good stuff to dive into there. The path forward for Gallavich is littered with chaos, and even though Emmy Rossum isn’t around anymore, there is a lot of other stuff worth watching. We won’t say anything more just in case you haven’t seen the season yet, but we do have our finale reaction at the bottom of this article. Watch it, and once you do be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

So what about season 11? Typically at a time when an old season hits Netflix, we’re closer to a new season coming out — but not this time. Season 11 was about to get rolling when the global health crisis hit, meaning that we’re stuck waiting until things are a little safer. These current events are going to be brought up in the show in some shape or form; Shameless is a show about a very particular part of society, and they have been disproportionally hit by what is going on with the pandemic. It makes sense for it to be addressed.

At this point, we’d be surprised if Shameless comes out this year, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for more.

What do you want to see on Shameless season 11?

Are you glad that season 10 has found its way onto Netflix? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

