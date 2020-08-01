The Blacklist season 8: Is an August production date still in play?







Back on July 20, we brought you a discussion on The Blacklist season 8 looking to potentially start production in August. Now, we’re in August. Is there any chance of this happening?

The first thing that is obviously worth a reminder at the moment is simply this: We’re in arguably the most unpredictable period of modern-day history. It’s hard to know what the world is going to look like tomorrow, let alone a few weeks from now. Plans could change rapidly depending on the date and time, and we think show producers are mostly aware of this. They don’t want to get a production back on the air unless they’re sure that they can deliver with it.

According a report from Deadline, it does look like an August filming window is still possible, though it’s more likely to be late August than some other point earlier on in the month. That’s to be expected, and we’ll be happy if the show comes back at all in August. While some series north of the border are starting production earlier, Canada’s been in a better position overall when it comes to the current health crisis and at this point, it’s clear that we still have a good bit of work left to do here. New York has contained better than some other places over the past month or two, but that doesn’t mean that they are out of the woods, either.

If the show does start filming near the end of the month, an October/November premiere date for season 8 seems feasible. That may actually be a better time for The Blacklist to return than late September, given that typically, Friday shows struggle more in warmer months. Granted, this is far from a typical year — you gotta consider everything in this day and age.

