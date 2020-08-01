Outlander notes: A wait for Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s Men in Kilts







In today’s Outlander notes, we’re focusing mostly on one of the most-anticipated side projects out there featuring some of actors. The title here gives it away — Men in Kilts, which is starring Sam Heughan alongside Graham McTavish.

Based on the preview content that we’ve seen so far, all signs point to Men in Kilts being a ridiculously-fun experience. We certainly think that it will live up to a lot of the expectations that we currently have. The major question we’re left to wonder is this: When will the series actually air?

For those unaware, Men in Kilts was actually filmed some time ago. It’s easy to imagine that these episodes could air at almost any time. Yet, Starz has yet to issue a premiere date other than saying that the show is “coming soon.” They could choose to put the series on the air in the coming weeks, but we think they are holding onto it for a very specific reason … and it has to do with a lot of current events.

Want more news on Outlander in video form? Then watch our latest discussion on the series’ future at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming before too long…

As many of you know, the global pandemic has shut down productions all over the world — some are slowly getting back to work, but the vast majority are on hold. Outlander season 6, for example, is months past when they originally were planning to start production. Starz likely recognizes that the longer this goes, the more likely it is that they will arrive at a point where they have no new original programming to air. This is where Men in Kilts comes into play. The series because extremely valuable when there were very few completed projects out there for networks to acquire, especially ones that hadn’t already aired somewhere else. This show is plug-in-and-play, and Starz may be waiting to figure out a premiere date until they start to better see how the health crisis shapes their business the rest of the year.

Rest assured, Men in Kilts is coming, and we do think it will happen this year. Patience is just going to be required, as it is with many things in this day and age.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Outlander, including more discussion on the show itself

When do you want to see Men in Kilts on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







