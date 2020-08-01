SWAT season 4 filming could begin as early as Tuesday







Could SWAT season 4 really start filming this Tuesday? While it may seem like an ambitious goal at the moment, there are some signs suggesting that it could happen.

As a matter of fact, a new report from Deadline makes it clear that the Shemar Moore-led police series is going to be kicking off production on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Things could very well change, and we don’t think that there’s any 100% guarantee of anything at the moment. Still, the cast and crew have already been tested and the show is taking whatever precautions that they can in order to make sure that things are safe.

Whenever filming does begin, it goes without saying that there are going to be some changes. There will have to be a smaller amount of group scenes, people will be socially-distant whenever possible, and we’re sure that a good bit of person-to-person content is going to be scaled down. Consider all of these necessary changes in order to account for the current climate.

So what will the story be on SWAT season 4? It’s too early to tell on some fronts, but we feel like it’s pretty much inevitable that this show is going to take on current events. They have examined issues like police brutality in the past, in addition to a number of other hot-button topics that other shows may shy away from. We expect some powerful stuff coming whenever the show premieres — it could be as early as this fall, though much of that could depend on how CBS plans out their schedule. Given that so few shows are currently in production, we wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if there were some delays across the board.

