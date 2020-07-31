Big Brother 22: Julie Chen gets more cryptic speculation going…







Yesterday, we learned that the Big Brother 22 cast reveal is officially not happening until the night of the premiere (August 5), and you would think that means a real slowing down of the chatter and speculation. Not so much.

In a post on Twitter today, show host Julie Chen posted one of the most random things imaginable — a series of houses, put together in what feels like some sort of pattern. There are 22 houses in total, but why arrange then in this way? It doesn’t look to be any particular design, so that can’t be it. We also don’t think that there are going to be 22 houseguests, so we don’t think this is meant to indicate seasons certain players came from.

Could this be some sort of code for the house, or a reference to a twist that we’ll never predict in advance? Could Julie just be feeling bored and out to troll everyone on a Friday afternoon? We don’t think that we can rule any of these things out, and nor should we. Remember when Julie dressed up as people for Halloween last year and we thought that was something … or when she posted a lot of random gifs shortly after said Halloween stunt? Sometimes, a Julie Chen cryptic post doesn’t really mean anything, so we’d suggest that you don’t go too crazy over this.

Instead, rest up and prepare for what is hopefully going to be a really fun season. Getting a crew of all-star players under one roof should lead to next-level gameplay, and we hope that all of them also remember to keep things fun and entertaining for people watching at home. There will probably be a few major twists, and we hope to learn a little bit about them over the course of the season.

What do you think the new Julie Chen post means, if anything?

