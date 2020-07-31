Shark Tank revisited: Knife Aid, Snacklins, Bug Bite Thing, Plop Star







On tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank Knife Aid, Snacklins, Bug Bite Thing, and Plop Star are going to all be featured. These products each brought a lot to the table, and some of them have even found some element of success since the show.

Below, you can get updates on all of these individual products alongside links to check them out for yourself. Just know that there are some spoilers within, if you haven’t seen this episode yet. We’ll start, as always, with the official synopsis:

“1105” – Entrepreneurs from Malibu, California, have modernized an age-old craft by offering knife sharpening by mail. A mother-daughter duo from Jacksonville, Florida, introduces a simple yet ingenious device that offers relief for all who suffer from bug bites. While an entrepreneur from Western Springs, Illinois, pitches a bathroom product to help block odors before they start. Finally, a Muslim American from Rockville, Maryland, invented a vegan alternative to pork rinds on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JULY 31 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/20/19)

Snacklins – The low-calorie snack is a vegan, dairy-free alternative to a lot of potato chips that are out there, and they’ve got a wide array of different flavors including nacho and barbecue. To date, they remain firmly in business — and have a partnership with Mark Cuban, no less.

Knife Aid – In the Tank, this knife-sharpening-by-mail company was able to strike a deal with Lori Greiner and Rohan Oza. Since the show, what we’ve seen is a really solid stream of business. While this is not a business for everyone, there are a lot of professionals with expensive knives. Sharpening established ones is far cheaper than purchasing new ones, so this is a service with a lot of specific appeal. That’s probably even more the case now that people are spending so much time at home.

Bug Bite Thing – This company closed a deal with Lori for a revolutionary way to alleviate bug bite swelling. Based solely on what we’ve seen so far, we have a feeling that there is real potential for this to be a product that finds success for quite some time. It’s affordable, compact, and it works to solve a problem that frustrates millions of people.

Plop Star – The product is designed to alleviate the stench that goes along with using the restroom, and while it is a solution to a common problem, that wasn’t enough to strike a deal in the Tank. They are still in business today, though the website products are currently sold out. You can still purchase through Amazon.

