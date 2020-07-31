Tom Bergeron has fun with Dancing with the Stars exit reports







It’s been a little while now since the news first came out that Tom Bergeron is leaving Dancing with the Stars, and in some ways it’s still shocking. He was there from the very beginning, and he alongside Erin Andrews developed one of the best rapports in all of television. He was a maestro during the live shows and understand perfectly when to tell a joke and when to take the competition seriously. Sure, the show could be incredibly cheesy at times, but there were poignant moments and times where it was easy to cry.

Tyra Banks could certainly do a great job as host/executive producer — we just know what was, and there is still uncertainty as to what the show is now. At least Tom is doing his part to have a sense of humor about the whole ordeal.

Want more Dancing with the Stars news in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest on Tom’s exit below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more and view our show playlist.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Bergeron joked about some of the tabloids that are out there reporting on his exit. Obviously, Tom knows more than anyone as to what happened leading up to his exit — the truth is that not all of the finer details are currently clear. They may never be fully, but Tom is seemingly keeping things light and we wouldn’t expect anything less of him.

Tom’s cheeky post comes at a time when a number of show-related personalities are speaking out about the change. For example, DWTS alum and Dancing with the Stars Junior host Jordan Fisher made it clear to Entertainment Tonight that he was shocked by the change:

“It’s odd. Tyra is very talented, and ABC, I would say, most of the time knows what they’re doing. It’s really just a matter of seeing it actually happen.”

There’s a chance Dancing with the Stars may premiere this fall on ABC, but at the moment, nothing is 100% clear.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

Are you still surprised by Tom Bergeron’s Dancing with the Stars exit?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Who says grocery shopping isn’t enlightening? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rhzh7VDyoS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 30, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







