Fox sets Filthy Rich, LA’s Finest season 1 premiere dates for fall







While Fox may not have a typical fall programming lineup planned, they do still have one — and that includes some new shows mixed with acquisitions.

Let’s start here with Filthy Rich. The series starring Kim Cattrall is poised to air on Monday, September 21 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it is going to air following the premiere of LA’s Finest. Fox recently picked up the first season of the Gabrielle Union – Jessica Alba series, which aired original on Spectrum. This is a show that could fare reasonably well on the network, especially when you consider the fact that there will be a real absence of scripted programing elsewhere.

Originally, Filthy Rich was meant to air earlier this year, or at the latest, maybe late spring or early summer. When the health crisis broke globally, this caused Fox to rethink some of their options. They are erring on the side of caution and holding back premieres for shows like The Resident and 9-1-1, thinking that they may not be ready for a fall premiere. Given that they haven’t started production as of yet, that seems to be a sensible decision. They are still planning to have a new season of The Masked Singer, though, and they are already working in order to tease that in various forms.

We’ll see how the ratings fare for both Filthy Rich and LA’s Finest — we don’t think Fox has super-high hopes for either all things considered, but they will at least get an opportunity to shine as a part of a larger lineup. You can watch the trailer for Filthy Rich below, just in case you want to get a good sense as to what it’s about.

For even more premiere dates for both the summer and fall, all you have to do is check out our guide.

Which one of these Fox shows are you the most interested in seeing?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to also stick around for other news related to both shows. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







