The Bachelorette: The wild new Clare Crawley production rumor







Are there some weird things happening behind the scenes of Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette? At the moment, that certainly appears to the case.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, producers over the past couple of weeks have been quietly contacting alternate contenders for Clare’s season — men who were vetted to take part on the show but were not ultimately cast. Why? That’s a real mystery, but there were hopes that they would fly out to the show’s resort in the Palm Springs area to take part in the show.

It’s a weird report for so many reasons, starting with the fact that Clare’s season is already well into production. Also, any guy who appears would presumably have to go through some sort of lengthy quarantine and testing process. They wouldn’t even be ready for a good while. It’s possible that this could be due to a number of contestants dropping out during the season, or some other sort of production issue that makes this season more difficult to pull off than others.

In general, though, this is probably not an easy season of the show to be a part of. You’re not getting to travel around, the dates are scaled-back and different, and you’re aware the whole time that there are major issues going on in the real world. It may be hard to focus on actual romance when you have other things on your mind. Typically, contestants are fairly isolated from the real world; it’s hard to know from the outside of the bubble if things are different this time around.

For now, the plan is for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette to premiere at some point this coming September.

