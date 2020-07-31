Outlander season 6: What could be revealed at upcoming panel?







For those who have not heard, there is going to be an Outlander panel worth checking out sooner rather than later! Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are among the panelists at a virtual PaleyFest event that will be made available publicly on August 10. You can read more about it now over at the link here.

So, for the sake of this article, we want to get more into some of what could be shared at this upcoming event … and also what you probably shouldn’t expect at all. Remember that after reading this, you can watch our own season 6 expectations at the bottom of this article — once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our Outlander playlist. We’ll have more news coming you don’t want to miss.

What to expect – There will be a few different teases about what to expect in the upcoming season — no major spoilers, but probably hints of overall themes and how the Frasers are going to move forward from the emotion and trauma from the end of season 5. We do expect some historical context and maybe a few different quotes about how production will be forced to adjust to the global health crisis.

We could see some sort of bonus video footage for the event — maybe a deleted scene from season 5 or some sort of comedy bit. We know that these panels are meant for entertainment first and foremost.

What not to expect – Any actual footage from the season. Production won’t be kicking off until later this year at the earliest, and we’d honestly be surprised if they disclose a start date for filming. We also wouldn’t expect there to be any firm casting news or a premiere date — there may not even be a premiere window. This isn’t going to be a panel for hardcore spoilers of what is coming up, but rather a chance for the cast to reunite, tease a few things, and also set the groundwork for an exciting season. There’s only so much that they can say without being on set at all.

