Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Kim Raver teases Teddy’s journey







At the end of Grey’s Anatomy season 16, there wasn’t a whole lot that was 100% certain about the future of Teddy. The status of her wedding to Owen, for example, was completely up in the air … and we don’t have a clear sense as to how things are going to land with that. There’s been a lot of instability with this character over the years — she’s on the show and off the show, and we’ve also seen a lot of different relationships without a clear sign as to what her future is going to hold.

So what will the priority be for Teddy moving forward? Owen may be involved in it, but a certain amount of it will center on her working to try and help herself. Here is some of what Kim Raver had to say in a new interview with TV Insider:

“Teddy needs to do a lot of work on herself … Things imploded with the finale and Owen finding out. It’ll be interesting to see the aftermath of [that], but I think Teddy had a lot of trauma. Now we’re going to explore what that [is].”

Self-care is important for many people, and we do think for the medical profession in particular it is difficult. It’s probably even more so in times like these, where they are counted on to be 120% every single day and they don’t have all that many opportunities to see people care for them. Teddy needs to time to figure out why she is who she is, and also have those willing to listen. She’s made mistakes, but almost every character on this show has.

