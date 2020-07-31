Blue Bloods season 11: What’s next for Anthony Abetemarco?







As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 11 to air (hopefully) later this year, there are a lot of characters worthy of attention. Sure, you’ve got the Reagan family, but there are a lot of unsung heroes, as well, who make the show as great as it is. One of those characters is Anthony Abetemarco, who works alongside Erin to investigate cases and try to ensure that she is prepared as possible for some of her duties. He’s more than just a professional asset, though — he’s also a friend.

So what could we end up seeing for Steve Schirripa’s character moving forward? We’ve got a few suggestions…

A long-term case for him to investigate – While serialized stories are fairly rare within the world of this show, we’d love to see a case that causes Anthony to investigate it over time, while also working on some pressing story-of-the-week plots. It gives him a chance to brief Erin here and there, and maybe become immersed in something that could be a larger challenge later on in the season.

Much more of his family life – We’ve seen a lot of this in recent years already and it’s been exciting! He’s such a different guy from the Reagans, and it helps to show his empathy and also some of the challenges that he goes through away from the job.

Anthony romance! – We just think getting more stories about his love life can be so entertaining, especially since so many romantic arcs for the Reagans feel as though they are at a standstill. Anthony’s a guy with a lot to give — he’s loyal, caring, and he’ll keep you laughing and enjoying your life.

Undercover work – Why not lean into some of Anthony’s police background when it suits him? It’s a way to for Steve as an actor to sort of play multiple characters mixed right into one.

Collaborations with other Reagans – We’ve seen it happen before, but it makes sense given his background that he spends time with Danny and/or Jamie at least a couple of times a season. He could even serve as a go-between with these characters and Erin.

