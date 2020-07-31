The Umbrella Academy season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Is The Umbrella Academy season 3 happening at Netflix? Is that something that we can really hope for? Within this article, we’ll break that down and gauge the future of the adaptation.

For the time being, though, let’s kick things off with a dose of factual information — there is no season 3 renewal at the moment at the streaming service. It’s something that we’re hoping for a chance to see more of in the years ahead, and it’s something that we are very-much optimistic about for the time being.

One of the most important things to note when it comes to The Umbrella Academy in general is that it’s one of Netflix’s most-promoted shows. That tends to suggest that they have a lot of faith in it, and want to keep it around for some substantial period of time. Given that there isn’t a whole lot out there right now in the way of competition for the series, we have to believe that there is going to be quite a future still for the series moving forward.

Of course, if you love The Umbrella Academy, there are still specific things that you can do in order to support the show. Just think in terms of watching it the whole way through, watching it quickly, and recommending it to others. Basically, Netflix just wants to be able to gauge that there is going to be an audience for the show in the event that they renew it. They go a good bit by demand, and if the total viewership justifies the budget. Odds are, this is a fairly-pricey show to produce, but to date it feels like it’s worth the cost/effort and then some.

If season 2 is successful, we have a feeling that we’re going to hear about a season 3 renewal over the next couple of months.

