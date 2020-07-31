American Idol season 19: Familiar bus tour now going virtual







The American Idol summer bus tour has become a regular part of the audition process over the past few years, as this is a chance for the show to reach a particular audience that they can’t often get anywhere else. People in more rural areas, for example, have a hard time making it to the big-city auditions that happen. Yet, there could be a bus stop that is a little closer to home. Arthur Gunn, for example, is someone who auditioned at one of these stops — further proof that they work.

Yet, things are going to be a little bit different when it comes to these auditions this year. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, a unique Zoom-based virtual model is going to implemented over the bus tour for American Idol season 19. We don’t think that this should come as much of a surprise to a lot of people out there, but it is very much still worth noting.

Now that this has been established, the next question when it comes to the future of American Idol is simply how they are going to make the first auditions with the judges work this time around. They have months presumably to figure this out, but we’re not sure yet if they can have people flown in to perform in front of the panel like they typically do. It’s a large gathering of people, and it would need to be configured in a very specific way in order for it to work.

At the moment, we do think that American Idol will be able to meet its premiere timeline of late winter 2021. There’s a lot of time to plan ahead, though we have to expect there to be some significant changes along the way.

