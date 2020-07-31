NCIS season 18: Will Maria Bello’s exit change the story?







NCIS season 18 is poised to arrive on CBS eventually — that’s really the only time-frame we’re comfortable sharing at this point.

At the moment, there are only small details known about particular stories. Take, for example, that the 400th episode is coming, and that there’s a good chance we see Delilah again within the first run of episodes.

Then, there’s the news that Maria Bello is poised to leave the show/her Jack Sloane role once we get around to the eighth episode of the season. We’ve already talked about the ways in which the character could exit, but we want to go bigger-picture than this. Is it possible that Maria’s exit will alter the course of the entire season?

To answer this question easily is not doing it proper justice. After all, the writers may have looked ahead and saw a couple of different paths. It was no secret that the initial contract Bello signed expired at the end of season 17. Yet, we got no indication that she was looking to depart on this upcoming season. There may have been a hope that she would stick around as Sloane, but there may have been a contingency plan in place in the event that she didn’t. Writers have to have options, and in this climate they are probably more aware of that than ever.

Does the creative team have a good exit plan for Sloane? While no one has spoken out publicly, we’re sure ideas have been tossed around already. Her exit should be one that leaves an impact on the characters; we don’t want her to be forgotten about the next episode! Yet, the story will go on for everyone, and we’re sure that there were plans devised regardless of whether or not Maria was in the cast. There may just have to be a few different changes made along the way based on her exit.

Do you think that NCIS season 18 will have to make some changes with Maria Bello gone?

