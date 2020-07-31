The 100 season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Who is ‘The Stranger’?







The 100 season 7 episode 12 is airing on August 19, and based on the information we’ve got now, we know that we’re very much in for a surprise (or two or three).

So what are we focusing on here? Think, for starters, about an installment that carries with it the title of “The Stranger.” If that doesn’t get the hype up for some of what’s coming, what will? We have a feeling that there are a lot of interesting twists coming, and one of the biggest ones seems to be the presence of a brand-new adversary in the mix of everything.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 12 synopsis with some further information all about what you can expect:

NEW DAY – It’s a new day in Sanctum. Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), Raven (Lindsey Morgan) and Echo (Tasya Teles) struggle with a new foe. Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#712). Original airdate 8/19/2020.

Before this episode concludes, we’re hoping to (of course) get a little bit more insight on whoever this “new foe” really is — and then beyond just that, start to understand more the best proper way to take them out. We hope that whatever story is planned for “The Stranger” is one that has the proper time to develop. Just remember that there are only 16 episodes within the final season, so it’s not like there is going to be that much time to really showcase a brand-new arc at this point in the story.

We know that The 100 has been on a bit of a hiatus as of late, but remember this: You will get a chance to see the show return with all-new episodes on Wednesday.

