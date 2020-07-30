Is Blindspot new tonight on NBC? Is there a spin-off coming?







Is Blindspot new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to come bearing some more news on that subject. Not only that, but we’ll try to talk through whatever the future for the NBC series could be.

While many of you may already know this bad news: Let’s go ahead and get it out of the way regardless: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. What gives with that? It has every bit to do with last week being the series finale. That’s it. This is the end of the road, and there are no more adventures coming for Jane, Weller, or anyone else on the team. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but this is where we are.

So is there anything else coming in terms of the future of Blindspot as a franchise? We know that during the series finale, the show did its best to tee up some sort of spin-off featuring Rich Dotcom and Patterson — or, at least that the team was aware that people would want it. With that being said, though, it doesn’t seem like there are any serious plans to have it happen right now. The people involved are interested, so that’s something.

The one obvious complication to a potential spin-off at this point is that it could stand to negate what the folks at Blindspot have already created with the end of the series itself. The show had such an ambiguous conclusion … in a spin-off, wouldn’t a definitive ending to Jane’s story have to be established?

