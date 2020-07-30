America’s Got Talent season 15: When do the live shows start? Top 44







As we prepare for the America’s Got Talent season 15 live shows, there is a lot to look forward to. We know the full roster of performers, and beyond just that we have a sense of when the show is returning to NBC.

Let’s kick things off with the return date — Tuesday, August 11. There will be AGT-related programming on Tuesday, but it’s not the official start of the live shows. You’re going to be forced to wait a little bit longer for that.

So what can we go ahead and give you today? For starters, take a look at all of the people who are officially a part of this season:

Alan Silva, Alex Hooper, Alexis Brownley, Annie Jones, Archie Williams, BAD Salsa, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Bello Sisters, BONAVEGA, Bone Breakers, Brandon Leake, Brett Loudermilk, C.A. Wildcats, Celina Graves, Cristina Rae, Dance Town Family, Daneliya Tuleshova, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Jonathan Goodwin, Kameron Ross, Kelvin Dukes, Kenadi Dodds, Lightwave Theatre Company, Malik Dope, Max Major, Michael Yo, Noah Epps, Nolan Neal, Pork Chop Revue, Resound, Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, Sheldon Riley, Simon and Maria, Spyros Brothers, The Shape, Thomas Day, Usama Siddiquee, Vincent Marcus, Voices of Our City Choir, and WAFFLE Crew.

The acts appearing in the first live show include Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria. It looks as though acts will be performing live in Los Angeles, but we consider this the sort of thing that we will believe when we fully see it.

For now, let’s hope for a great series of live shows, and a welcome distraction from everything going on in the world right now!

What do you want to see happen on the America’s Got Talent season 15 live shows?

