Ultimate Tag season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?







Following the season 1 finale airing tonight, can you expect an Ultimate Tag season 2 renewal? Is that something to have a whole lot of hope for? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that … or at least an answer that we’ve got for the time being.

At the moment, there is no official word as to whether or not a season 2 is coming … but we can’t say that we are altogether optimistic. Despite a high-profile hosting presence, the ratings for season 1 have slipped hard since the show premiered. It kicked off in the spring with a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 4.3 million viewers. However, in the time since the show has lost a good 3/4 of its audience in both key measures. That’s a big problem. We’re seeing it now most barely over a million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Ultimately, we don’t imagine there being a lot of reason for hope when it comes to the show’s future. How can you be optimistic when it comes to the numbers at the moment? Rather than hoping for a season 2, the more realistic option here is probably waiting to see what other sort of game show Fox is going to try next. Or, if they consider moving an in-season show into the summer to see what happens. There is another show that Fox is planning in The Masked Dancer, which they were originally planning to have soon before all opportunities were halted.

We don’t know if there will be a firm announcement on the future of Ultimate Tag for quite some time, and that’s largely due to everything that is going on in the world. We don’t think networks are really in a hurry to confirm/announce just about anything.

So, in the end, we’d just say to enjoy the episode tonight for what it is, and not have super-high hopes about anything beyond that.

