NCIS: New Orleans season 7: One hopeful sign for filming







Is filming for NCIS: New Orleans season 7 set to happen in the immediate future? We don’t have any word on that. Yet, we do know that the writers are working hard on crafting new episodes, and at least one hurdle is about to be leapt over in our journey towards getting to see more new episodes.

What are we talking about here in particular? According to a new report coming in right now via NOLA.com, filming within the city of New Orleans can resume as early as next week. The city and its surrounding suburbs have been critical locations for the NCIS spin-off, which tries to capture as much of the local culture as possible.

Of course, filming being able to start does not necessarily mean that it will start. We imagine that CBS and its studio arm will exercise as much caution as possible as we inch towards the start of filming, and for good reason. They want to ensure that everything is as safe as humanly possible and that all proper safeguards are met. The vast majority of US primetime productions are still on hold, and there isn’t a single version of the NCIS franchise that is back at work yet. There is no clear timeline on it.

Yet, we will continue to cross our fingers and hope that things will be a little bit safer soon — of course, for the sake of all people to go along with the cast and crew of a TV show. We all have some control over how to make everything a little bit better.

For now, NCIS: New Orleans is still a part of the fall schedule, and we’re going to have to wait and see if that lasts.

