Big Brother 22: Planned cast interviews MIA on live feeds







Going into this week, the original plan was for Big Brother 22 to debut the cast on the live feeds — at the latest, anyway. There was a chance that the cast could’ve been revealed before the interviews today, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened.

So why aren’t the interviews available as previously planned? There’s one simple answer we can offer at the moment, and it’s simply that the cast is clearly undergoing some last-minute changes. There may be changes being made to the creative of the season, or testing results may be coming in negative for some prospective houseguests. Clearly, production is doing what they can here in order to ensure that they have the cast that they want, while also ensuring that everyone is safe.

Of course, a lot of this does come at the expense of a lot of viewers at home who are eagerly awaiting a reveal … and that may not happen until the very last minute this time around. It’s going to be hard to give a lot of bold predictions when production isn’t giving us a lot of time to get to know people. Our hope is that we’ll at least have a couple of days before the premiere to see everyone, but now more than ever, we’re totally at production’s mercy. It’s really tough to have any sort of insight on what they’re going to do, and instead we’ll just have to take more of a wait-and-see approach.

