Lucifer season 5: Will the second half be on hold until 2021?







Originally, we have a feeling that Netflix wanted to release Lucifer season 5 in its entirety during this calendar year. Yet, everything is now a little bit more up in the air. The first eight episodes are airing in August; as for the second half, you better be prepared to wait.

Here’s the situation, at least for the time being — we know that the final episodes of season 5 have not even been filmed as of yet. Production was still underway at the time that the global health crisis hit. There is no timetable as of yet as to when filming was going to resume, but we’re sure that Warner Bros. TV and Netflix will be patient. There is no reason to hurry, especially since there are new episodes coming on the streaming service next month.

Want some more Lucifer video scoop? Then be sure to watch some of the latest trailer below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and also view our show playlist for more.

Our hope, for the time being, is that production can get back to work by the end of the year — and from there, we’ll see the series air the final episodes of this season in early 2021. That includes one particularly-musical chapter, based on everything that we have heard. Some of the episodes already filmed can be edited and pieced together now, but there are some finishing touches that will be required.

Of course, one of the craziest things about this whole process is the fact that the second half of Lucifer season 5 may not start streaming until the show is well into production on season 6. Because the writers’ room is currently open, we wouldn’t be shocked if the cast and crew went directly from filming the final episodes of season 5 right into the final season. For the time being, this is at least what makes the most sense.

Of course, the ball is going to be in Netflix’s court when it comes to many of these decisions…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer

What do you want to see when it comes to Lucifer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







