America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams advances to live shows







During tonight’s Judge Cuts edition of America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see brief teases of a number of different acts. The majority of the performers didn’t actually have to even perform in order to get through to the live shows … and that includes Archie Williams.

As many of you know at this point, Archie is the performer who took much of the country by storm with not just his vocal performance, but also his story. He served more than three and a half decades behind bars for a crime that he did not commit, and now he has a chance to deliver his story and passion to a big audience. His performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” drew a personal phone call by Elton John, in addition to millions upon millions of views.

Is Archie a favorite to end up winning? At the moment, it’s easy to say that. He’s got the voice, and beyond just that the passion. It’s hard to really sit here and envision anyone who is going to be rooting for him to go home anytime soon. He’s right up there with a lot of the Golden Buzzer acts when you think about performance quality meets name recognition — in the latter, it’s pretty hard to argue that he is anything other than the undisputed champ. The man is very much well on his way towards making it far in the competition. Him moving forward tonight was inevitable.

Now, the next question is simple: What will he sing next?

