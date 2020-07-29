When Calls the Heart season 8 starts filming; see Erin Krakow’s post!







While a number of US-based productions are grounded for the immediate future, you aren’t having to wait too long in order to see When Calls the Heart back in action! For more evidence on that, all you gotta do is look at a post from the series’ star.

In a post on Twitter below, Erin Krakow confirmed that she is back at work, noting that it is going to be a “great (and safe)” upcoming season of the show. For those who are not aware, Krakow and the rest of the international cast was forced to undergo a lengthy quarantine period before returning to the set, in addition to having to follow a number of regulations before arriving to the set. There are going to be strict protocols followed over the course of the entire filming window; even though Vancouver has been relatively safe during the global health crisis (at least in comparison to other people), you still want to make sure that every stays a-okay.

Filming will continue for the next several months on the show, with production starting a little bit early this year to accommodate for warmer weather in Vancouver. The more outdoor scenes that the series can do, the more likely it is that the cast and crew can stay safe.

As for a potential season 8 premiere date, you’re going to be waiting for a long time in order to get it official. The plan at the moment is to have a Christmas Special still, and then a proper premiere in February. So long as everything happens as planned, they should be able to meet that … and we’ll have more news on the subject over the days and weeks to come. Here’s to an exciting, fun season that serves as a great escape for a lot of people out there.

Feels good to be back!

It’s going to be a great (and safe) Season 8!#Hearties @WCTH_TV pic.twitter.com/0g2oI3Bkja — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) July 27, 2020

