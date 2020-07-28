Tough as Nails episode 4 sneak peek: Trouble with a sand competition







Tough as Nails episode 4 is poised to premiere on CBS tomorrow night, and this one has all the makings of a physical showdown. No shocker there. The majority of the installments that we’ve seen have all been grueling in their own way.

In the sneak peek below, this one really feels like a test of endurance. It’s about working with your team in order to ensure that you can bag up and seal enough bags of sand to haul away in your truck. There are multiple components to it — you gotta go out and collect the sand first, only to then bring it back and start getting it in bags. You see early on that there is a problem with Savage Crew, given that their communication isn’t exactly top-notch. Instead of everyone being on the same page with the operation, you’ve got some people doing what they can without paying attention to what is going on around them.

Yet, in spite of some imperfect communication, it does still seem as though this team has an advantage. Why? Dirty Hands didn’t get enough sand for the team challenge upon their most-recent venture out. They’re going to have to head back out and collect more, and that is the sort of thing that could set them back.

There is a good bit of money at stake here, and we know that is going to matter for all of these contestants. That’s especially the case for those who have been already eliminated from the individual competition; they aren’t going to have any opportunities to earn coin beyond taking part in challenges like these. There’s a real sense of togetherness that has to spawn from this, especially if you are still competing individually. You want to help your new-found friends out!

