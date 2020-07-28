Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn react to Emmy snubs







The Emmy nominations came in earlier today, and there are a lot of them we feel rather great about. Then, there are glaring omissions when it comes to Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn.

Out of almost all of the snubs across the board, these two are the ones we’re most shocked about. They felt like locks! Both actors arguably had their best seasons and while Seehorn has been snubbed in the past, there was such a strong push behind her this season. It felt like she had a legitimate chance of winning the category, let alone getting the nod. Yet, here we are, with both of them having to settle for millions of people thinking that they are awesome. (Pretty good consolation prize, by the way.)

Rather than being angry over the news on social media, both Bob and Rhea (unsurprisingly) are taking the high road. In separate posts on Twitter, the two expressed joy over several other nominations for the show (including for Giancarlo Esposito) … while also making it clear the other party should’ve been given a nod.

Bob Odenkirk – “I am so proud our show is included in this stellar list of well done story-telling! Wish Rhea had been nominated, she has just killed it the past two seasons on BCS. Happy for the GREAT Giancarlo Esposito! And the writers and all! Good stuff.”

Rhea Seehorn (to Bob) – “Well, I wish YOU had been nominated! But, YES, you better believe we’re all proud of our [Better Call Saul] nominations for Best Drama, writing, music, sound, & the great [Giancarlo]!!! (& thanks for the kind words, my pal.)

There was one other nomination worth noting, as Ethics Training with Kim Wexler is up for Outstanding Short Form. That isn’t getting enough attention at the moment.

Are you bummed about Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s Emmy snubs?

Who said ethics weren’t profitable? Congratulations @rheaseehorn and @BaconAndSons on your nomination for Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler. pic.twitter.com/no09p9gP70 — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) July 28, 2020

