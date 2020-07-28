This Is Us season 5: See creator’s funny response to Emmy nods, snubs







There was a case of good news and bad news when it comes to This Is Us today with the Emmys. The show did, after all, receive a number of nominations, including for hairstyling, original song, and performances by Phylicia Rashad, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sterling K. Brown.

Yet, we also know that there are a lot of people out there bummed-out by some of the snubs. In particular, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley were overlooked for what were some exemplary performances this season. We’re still hoping for a little bit more love thrown Susan Kelechi Watson’s way, as well. These omissions are inevitably going to happen, especially in a world where Emmy nominations for broadcast shows are getting less and less with each passing year.

For the time being, at least creator Dan Fogelman has something funny to say. In a new post on Twitter, the showrunner congratulated all of the nominees before saying that “those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue” during the season. That is a callback to one of the show’s central features, and we’re sure that there will be plenty of them based on where we are at the moment in the story.

There are going to be two more opportunities for This Is Us and the cast to get some nominations, at least provided the plan sticks to end the series with season 6. It’s already renewed for that long, so you don’t have to worry about anything coming in and tying things up a little bit early. Regardless of the snubs, we also do at least know that a lot of these people are worthy and then some. We like to think this means at least something.

Emmy love for #ThisIsUs! Congrats to @SterlingKBrown, Ron Cephas Jones, Phylicia Rashad, hairstyling team lead by Michael Reitz, and @SiddKhoslaMusic + Taylor Goldsmith for their original song. Worry not: those snubbed will take it out on an emotional monologue this season. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 28, 2020

