Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 sneak peek: Is Darius in trouble?







Tonight on OWN, Greenleaf season 5 episode 6 is going to air … and you best be prepared for things to get messy.

What we know entering this episode is that Darius and Grace Greenleaf are doing what they can to take down Bob Whitmore once and for all. What they’ve recognized already is that he is trying to curry as much favor as possible for an election, and he’s got plenty of shady business dealings.

The problem that the two are running into is the simple fact that there are people all over the place out to sabotage the whole operation. For some more evidence of that, be sure to check out the sneak peek below! Rick Fox’s character calls Grace from a new phone, mostly because someone has been tampering with his old one. Meanwhile, we’ve also learned that someone is also deleting emails that provide some of the necessary proof. The entire case that they’ve been building is falling apart.

Are we surprised? Hardly. This is one of those things that tends to happen when you are dealing with powerful people. They have a lot they are trying to hide and they will do whatever they can in order to stop someone like Darius. He’s a journalist, but we’ve seen in the past that bad things can happen to people who are looking to uncover the truth.

Because there are only three episodes left this season, we have to go ahead and assume that stuff is hitting the fan — and soon. Go ahead and be prepared for it.

