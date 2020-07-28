Emmys 2020: Where to live stream nomination announcement







This morning, the 2020 Emmys are going to be officially announced after what has been the weirdest campaign season ever. We know that the health crisis canceled most promotional events, and odds are the Emmys themselves will be a virtual affair this time around.

Yet, the show must go on, and there will be a ceremony-of-sorts today where you can learn about the nominees. Leslie Jones is poised to serve as the host for the ceremony, and she will be joined by none other than Josh Gad, Laverne Cox, and Tatiana Maslany. Starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific), all of the major-category nominees will be announced. It’s possible that this will look and feel very different from any ceremony that we’ve seen over the years. As a matter of fact, we almost expect for it to.

So where can you watch the nominations be announced? You can live stream it at the aforementioned time over at the official Emmy website. It should be fairly short, but along the way you’ll get a chance for a few good laughs. Hopefully, it can serve as a temporary little distraction amidst all of the real-life craziness that is going on in the world.

As for the Emmys themselves, they are going to be taking place on Sunday, September 20 over on ABC. We’re sure that there will be more details made available about that in due time, but in all honesty, there’s no real reason to hurry anything along in that department.

For now, just remember to come back later for more reaction to the nominees, including some of the biggest snubs/surprises. While the Emmys can at times be fairly predictable, we are wondering already if there is room for more surprises given everything that is going on in the world right now and the atypical campaign.

