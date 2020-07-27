Are Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire closer to filming?







What is going to be happening when it comes to filming for Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, or Chicago PD? We know that the One Chicago world has quite the fandom, and there is enthusiasm to see more episodes at some point this year.

Alas, it seems as though we’re going to be waiting for not just now, but for a little while longer still. There has been no official confirmation as to when the cast and crew will return to work, let alone the crew. We’ve been in such an enormous health crisis that we think that all parties involved are going to take their time. Remember that these are shows that film within a massive city, and that comes with a certain degree of risk — especially when a show like Chicago Med films largely in interior locations. A lot of these sets are crammed, and that’s not the easiest thing to deal with amidst what is going on at the moment.

Do we expect production to resume this year? As of right now yes, but we’re probably more than a month out still. There’s been no public notice about actors preparing to return to work, and if filming does start next month, it will probably be later on.

Our hope, at least for now, is that there’s a chance we could get a few episodes in late fall before the holiday season. NBC has the show on the fall schedule for a reason — they’re planning for it to premiere before the year’s end. In order for production to meet that, they will probably need to start off filming by early October, at the earliest. We do feel for the cast, given that the months they are missing are the months with the best overall weather in Chicago. By the time they are back, the cold winds are going to start to come piling in…

We’ll have more official updates the moment we have them; stay tuned!

Related News – Be sure to get more news on Chicago Fire, including our finale postmortem interview!

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







